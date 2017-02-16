Rift with Trump: UN and Arab heads en...

Rift with Trump: UN and Arab heads endorse 2-state solution

18 hrs ago

The United Nations and the Arab League on Thursday issued a joint statement in support of the establishment of a Palestinian state, exposing a rift with President Donald Trump, who says it's up to Israel and the Palestinians to agree on the form of a final settlement. The statement came a day after Trump and the visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to endorse the two-state solution as the preferred outcome of peace talks, abandoning what has been the cornerstone of U.S.-led peace efforts for two decades.

