Rick Longinotti, Christophe Bellito a...

Rick Longinotti, Christophe Bellito and Wade Hall: Better parking solutions than a garage

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

The city of Santa Cruz has floated a proposal for a new five-level parking garage above a new library on the lot where the Downtown Farmers Market meets. We think there's a better way to make more parking available for customers downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Fri TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC