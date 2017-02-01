Retiring pastor reflects on decades of church leadership
Proceeding over his final ring ceremony as pastor of St. Stanislaus Kostka School, Father Paul Wood sat at the center of the church, rows of students seated around him. After poem recitals, passage readings and hymns, students from the class of 2017 played Sia's song "The Greatest" as a reflection of their hopes for the future.
