Remember the Alamo funding? It may be a fight.
In this March 6, 2013, file photo, Dan Phillips, a member of the San Antonio Living History Association, patrols the Alamo during a pre-dawn memorial ceremony to remember the 1836 Battle of the Alamo and those who fell on both sides, in San Antonio. The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, a group that served as guardian of the Alamo for more than a century and the Texas General Land Office, reached a settlement Friday, June 24, 2016, in a dispute over ownership of about 38,000 books and artifacts that had been kept at the Texas shrine.
