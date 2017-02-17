"Referendum" results not to prejudge Karabakh's final status

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group met Feb. 16 with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, separately and then jointly, said a statement of the OSCE MG co-chairs Feb. 17. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, also participated in the meetings, according to the statement. "The co-chairs discussed with the ministers the current situation along the line of contact and the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

