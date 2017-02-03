'Record' auditions for Border theatre
YOUNG TALENT: Annabel Young, 14, Sophie Bertram, 8, Tahlia Snow, 10, and Molly Ebert, 12, were among almost 180 young people audtioning for BYTE Sized Production's rendition of Beauty and the Beast. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE Record auditions have been recorded for the Border Youth Theatre Ensemble's 5th production, with almost 180 young people vying for a role in Beauty and the Beast.
