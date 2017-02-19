Queensland's alcohol laws need reform: public health policy expert
A reduction in bottle-shop trading hours and an increase in alcohol tax is needed to reduce alcohol-fuelled harm, a Queensland public health policy expert says. Professor Wayne Hall and Dr Megan Weier from University of Queensland's Centre for Youth Substance Abuse Research made the call to federal and state governments to take responsibility and enforce action against alcohol-related harm in an article published in the Medical Journal of Australia .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Fri
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC