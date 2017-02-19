Queensland's alcohol laws need reform...

Queensland's alcohol laws need reform: public health policy expert

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A reduction in bottle-shop trading hours and an increase in alcohol tax is needed to reduce alcohol-fuelled harm, a Queensland public health policy expert says. Professor Wayne Hall and Dr Megan Weier from University of Queensland's Centre for Youth Substance Abuse Research made the call to federal and state governments to take responsibility and enforce action against alcohol-related harm in an article published in the Medical Journal of Australia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) 6 hr Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Fri TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,995,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC