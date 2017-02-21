Private Enterprise Foundation ready to support 'Planting For Food And Jobs' program
The Private Enterprise Foundation [PEF] has declared its readiness to partner the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in the implementation of the flagship Planting for Food and Jobs Program. The PEF says it will be particularly interested in collaborating with the Ministry in the addition of value to agricultural products in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC