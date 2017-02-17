Presidency is North's birthright till 2023 -Yerima
ALHAJI Shettima Usman Yerima is the President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum . In this interview, Yerima warns against Nigeria falling into another constitutional crisis that could lead to the Doctrine of Necessity that ushered in the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, then vice president and a southerner, after his principal, President Umaru Yar'Adua, a northerner, took gravely ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC