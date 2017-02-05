Prescription Drug Misuse Among Youth ...

Prescription Drug Misuse Among Youth a Global Concern

Prescribing drugs to those in need while simultaneously curbing nonmedical use of these same drugs may be one of the world's most difficult challenges, according to a perspective article published in the journal World Psychiatry . Nonmedical prescription drug use is defined as using without a prescription or for reasons other than what the medication is intended for.

