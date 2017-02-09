pizza1

8 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Thursday is National Pizza Day! Whether it's thin crust, stuff crust, deep dish, Chicago style or New York style - you can't argue that this dish is a fan favorite of Americans coast to coast. Over 4 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year - and pizzerias make up about 20% of all American restaurants ! No one really knows how February 9 came to be "National Pizza Day."

