Packed Thai prisons need urgent reform: study
Thai prisons are massively overcrowded with some inmates forced to sleep sideways, a rights group said Tuesday, urging reform in a country with the world's sixth largest jail population. The kingdom's worst facilities are five times over their capacity, with inmates forced to sleep on their sides or lay their legs over one another, according to the report by the International Federation for Human Rights .
