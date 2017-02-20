Osram Sylvania Lightify A19 LED bulb ...

Osram Sylvania Lightify A19 LED bulb review

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gadgeteer

Home automation has been a dramatic theme of science fiction for ages, yet few realize that this sci-fi premise is a day-to-day reality for many people. While most people are content enough to rely on the time-tested light switch and power button, many have invested in home automation to provide greater access to existing lighting and appliances, enhance their living spaces with new and creative lighting options, and program their lighting and appliances to behave according to a number of sensor triggers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gadgeteer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Sun Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC