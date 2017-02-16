Norwalk Teachers: Put Students First In School Improvement Debate

After some elected officials this week announced an alternative to the Board of Education's plan to improve school infrastructure, the Norwalk Federation of Teachers has chimed in on the debate and said the parties should work together in the best interest of the city's students. On Monday state Sen. Bob Duff, Mayor Harry Rilling, state Rep. Bruce Morris and others gathered to announce the "Fix It First" proposal, a plan to improve and modernize existing school buildings to address problems of overcrowding and deterioration.

