Niall Horan's "This Town" Enters Hot AC...

Niall Horan's "This Town" cracks the Top 10 at US Hot AC radio. Sia's "The Greatest" and The Weeknd's "I Feel It Coming" go Top 15. Making good on the mid-week projection, Niall Horan's "This Town" enters the Top 10 on this week's Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FHWrestling.com.