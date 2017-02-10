New storms on the way just as Highway 17 projected to reopen
Highway 17 is closed Friday morning in both directions near the site of the mudslide where a worker was killed and another injured Thursday. Last month's first heavy rains snarled the four twisting lanes that ferry 50,000 commuters a day over mountains between Santa Cruz and Silicon Valley into a sea of brake lights.
