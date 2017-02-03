Mountain View Planned Parenthood searching for new home
The Planned Parenthood Mountain View Health Center soon could be losing its home at the corner of San Antonio Road and California Street. The health clinic's lease is set to expire in May, and might have to close its doors as soon as this year.
