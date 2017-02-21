Montgomery commissioner meetings now ...

Montgomery commissioner meetings now online

Beginning with the March meeting, the meetings will be recorded and will be posted on the county website, www.montgomerycountync.com, for citizens to watch their commissioners at work. County Manager Matthew Woodard made the announcement at the regular meeting on Feb. 21 and called attention to the two wide-screen TV sets that have been installed in the commissioners meeting room.

Chicago, IL

