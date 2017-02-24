Monet's early days revealed

Visitor examine Claude Monet's Luncheon on the Grass at a new exhibition Monet: The Early Years at the Legion of Honor Fine Arts Museum in San Francisco from Feb 25 through May 29. [Photo by LIA ZHU / CHINA DAILY] Chinese tourists flocking to European museums to see Claude Monet's paintings now have a chance to learn about the formative years of the French master - in San Francisco. Monet: The Early Years, the first major show in the US devoted to the initial phase of Monet's career, will be on view at the Legion of Honor Fine Arts Museum from Feb 25 through May 29. "Monet is an important and beloved artist.

