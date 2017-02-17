Missouri cops struggle with mental health crisis mediation

Three-and-a-half hours later, Thaddeus McCarroll was dead - fatally shot in the front yard of the corner ranch house he shared with his mother in the 9200 block of Riverwood Drive. He was 23. An autopsy found McCarroll died of 15 rounds fired by two members of the county police department's tactical operations unit after he refused to drop a 7 1/2-inch knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.