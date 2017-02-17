Milla Jovovich wants daughter to avoid acting
The 42-year-old beauty - who began her career when she was just 11-years-old - was very proud when nine-year-old Ever featured alongside her in 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' but admitted she had initially tried to dissuade the youngster when she first expressed a desire to follow in her mother's footsteps. Milla - who also has 22-month-old Dashiel with husband Paul WS Anderson - said: "It was the most unforgettable experience as an actress and a mother to be on set with my little girl that's for sure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Fri
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC