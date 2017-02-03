Milla Jovovich better at housework after Resident Evil
The 41-year-old actress stars as Alice in the action franchise and says her extensive fight training has helped her in other areas of her life as she's so capable of doing things with both hands now. Milla prefers to do her own stunts when she can and usually embarks on "Camp Evil" training for months before filming begins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Jan 27
|Bigbadassmf
|9
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC