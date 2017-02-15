Micro parties stitch up WA preference...

Micro parties stitch up WA preference deal; five seats in peril

Read more: ABC News

Five micro parties have struck a preference deal that could deliver as many as five Upper House seats in the WA election. Organised by the man dubbed "the preference whisperer", Glenn Druery, the deal sees Family First, Liberal Democrats, Flux the System, Fluoride Free and Daylight Saving Party preference each other for Upper House seats.

