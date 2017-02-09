LPC-European lenders eye a 12bn of buyout financings
Feb 9 A potential 12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe's loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year. Sale processes have kicked off for a number of companies including Swiss chemicals company Archroma; jewellery retailer Thom Europe; French spreads business St Hubert; cleaning and collection company Safetykleen Europe; Swedish air treatment group Munters; Italian facilities management business Manutencoop; UK breakfast cereals producer Weetabix and Solvay's polyamides unit.
Read more at Reuters.
