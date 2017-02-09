Listen to Jerry Cantrella s a oeJohn ...

Listen to Jerry Cantrella s a oeJohn Wicka Song, a oeA Job to Doa

Alice in Chains guitarist/singer Jerry Cantrell has contributed a new song called "A Job to Do" to the John Wick: Chapter 2 soundtrack, and you can listen to it now via Billboard.com . The track begins with an acoustic guitar before expanding into grungier territory, and Cantrell's signature vocals certainly gives it an Alice in Chains flavor.

