Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals his mum was watching Gilmore Girls in limo ride to Academy Awards
Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed his mother was watching The Gilmore Girls on her phone as they travelled in a limousine to the glitzy award show. During a short live stream from his mobile phone, he also filmed himself mouthing the words to Sia's hit song The Greatest.
