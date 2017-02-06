Latin Connection Podcast: Grammy Predictions
On this week's Latin Connection Podcast , Latin editors Griselda Flores and Leila Cobo take a shot at predicting the winners under the categories best Latin pop album, best Latin rock/urban or alternative album, best regional Mexican music album and best tropical album. In this new episode, we break down all the Latin categories and explain our picks for each.
