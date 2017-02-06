Latin Connection Podcast: Grammy Pred...

Latin Connection Podcast: Grammy Predictions

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

On this week's Latin Connection Podcast , Latin editors Griselda Flores and Leila Cobo take a shot at predicting the winners under the categories best Latin pop album, best Latin rock/urban or alternative album, best regional Mexican music album and best tropical album. In this new episode, we break down all the Latin categories and explain our picks for each.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monitoring prescriptions Jan 27 Bigbadassmf 9
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan 15 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,012 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC