Kite's Short Interest Reaches Troubli...

Kite's Short Interest Reaches Troubling Levels

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

There is an aspect of Kite Pharma's stock traders and analysts have been ignoring, and it could work significantly in favor of those that are long Kite shares: the number of shares held short. The latest short interest report from Nasdaq, dated 1/13/2017 , shows short interest in Kite is a whopping 9,645,010 shares, which is an enormous 22.51% of the float.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monitoring prescriptions Jan 27 Bigbadassmf 9
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan 15 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,012 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC