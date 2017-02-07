Kingsley Youth and Community Centre put up for sale at 125,000
FORMER KINGSLEY YOUTH & COMMUNITY CENTRE SALE 125,000 The property comprises a former youth and community centre located on the edge of Kingsley. The property comprises a range of large open plan rooms with office s and male and female WC's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your Leek Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Jan 27
|Bigbadassmf
|9
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC