K2 Investigation: From legal alternative to deadly epidemic
K2 Investigation: From legal alternative to deadly epidemic - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The use of synthetic marijuana is growing across the United States and the Pineywoods is not immune from the manmade drug that is doing everything from causing users to hallucinate to even claiming their lives. If you are not familiar with the proper name, you may know it by its street names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC