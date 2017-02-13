International Youth Fellowship to tour Korea The International Youth Fellowship will be holding a series of events to share the experiences of its over 400 overseas volunteers, the group said Tuesday. The 2017 GoodNews Corps Festival will kick off Thusday in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, and will travel to 12 other cities -- 10 in Korea and two in Japan -- before ending in Hiroshima, Japan on Feb. 28. IYF is a Christian global youth initiative that sends university students abroad under its one-year overseas volunteering program, GoodNews Corps.

