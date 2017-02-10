In an age of 'alternative facts,' a m...

In an age of 'alternative facts,' a massacre of students is called a hoax

If there is anything worse than losing a child, it is losing a child and having people taunt you over the loss. That is what happened to the family of Noah Pozner, a 6-year-old with tousled brown hair and lollipop-red lips, the youngest of the 26 children and staff members gunned down in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Chicago, IL

