In an age of 'alternative facts,' a massacre of students is called a hoax
If there is anything worse than losing a child, it is losing a child and having people taunt you over the loss. That is what happened to the family of Noah Pozner, a 6-year-old with tousled brown hair and lollipop-red lips, the youngest of the 26 children and staff members gunned down in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
