Globally Inspired Nut Butters - These Nut Butter Spreads Boast Thai,...

With the rise of foodie culture, a number of flavored nut butter spreads were introduced to the market with swirls of chocolate, honey and cinnamon mixed into them. As an alternative to sweet flavors, Eliot's Adult Nut Butters takes cues from globally inspired dishes to produce unusual spreads like 'Garam Masala Peanut Butter,' 'Harissa Cashew Butter' and 'Sriracha Sunflower Butter.'

