Free courses on love

Most people learn about handling relationships from experience, but those experiences can end in heartbreak - and how to you get that experience if you're single? For those who want to learn how to be a better partner without the heartache, Central Missouri Community Action is bringing free courses from ShowMe Healthy Relationships for couples and singles to Callaway County. "It's definitely nothing about being bad at relationships," said Nolanda Dodd, program coordinator for ShowMe Healthy Relationships.

