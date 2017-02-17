Free courses on love
Most people learn about handling relationships from experience, but those experiences can end in heartbreak - and how to you get that experience if you're single? For those who want to learn how to be a better partner without the heartache, Central Missouri Community Action is bringing free courses from ShowMe Healthy Relationships for couples and singles to Callaway County. "It's definitely nothing about being bad at relationships," said Nolanda Dodd, program coordinator for ShowMe Healthy Relationships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Fri
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC