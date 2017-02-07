FKF suspends 2017 Premier League
Football Kenya Federation, FKF, has suspended the 2017 Kenya Premier League season which was set to kick off on 11th February. A long drawn battle between KPL and FKF on the composition of teams in Kenya's top tier football League is in the offing yet again after FKF on Tuesday moved to suspend the 2017 premier league season from kicking off to protest KPL's move to release fixtures for only sixteen teams including Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth who were relegated last week after failing to satisfy the FIFA/CAF Club licensing regulations.
