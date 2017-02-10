Film Review: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter picks up the end of the world carnage immediately after the events of 2012's Resident Evil: Retribution. Alice is back as the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity's final stand against the undead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Louth Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monitoring prescriptions
|22 hr
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC