Film Review: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter picks up the end of the world carnage immediately after the events of 2012's Resident Evil: Retribution. Alice is back as the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity's final stand against the undead.

