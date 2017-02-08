Eighteen Visions Members Teasing Reun...

Eighteen Visions Members Teasing Reunion [News]

9 hrs ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

American metalcore/alternative metal band Eighteen Visions look set for an upcoming reunion with various former members of the group sharing the below image.

