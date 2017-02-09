E-commerce players urge govt to re-evaluate TCS in GST
TCS Section 56 clause under the GST draft model law, mandates e-commerce marketplaces, to deduct 2 per cent of the transaction value and submit it to the government. As an estimate, this clause would lead to locking up about Rs 400 crore of capital per annum for the e-commerce sector.
