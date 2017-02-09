E-commerce players urge govt to re-ev...

E-commerce players urge govt to re-evaluate TCS in GST

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Fibre2Fashion

TCS Section 56 clause under the GST draft model law, mandates e-commerce marketplaces, to deduct 2 per cent of the transaction value and submit it to the government. As an estimate, this clause would lead to locking up about Rs 400 crore of capital per annum for the e-commerce sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monitoring prescriptions 5 hr Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan 15 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC