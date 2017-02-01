Drake, The Chainsmokers Lead 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees
Drake and the Chainsmokers top this year's list of nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards to be held March 5 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Along with the announcement Wednesday, Bruno Mars was revealed as the event's first announced performer.
