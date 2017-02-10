Desperate family fundraise for last c...

Desperate family fundraise for last chance cancer treatment - intravenous vitamin C

11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

After 14 years, four brain tumours, 10 neurosurgeries and ongoing heartache Noah Telford is on his last chance to live for his family. Telford, his wife Pauline Sanders Telford and their three children are desperately hoping a course of intravenous vitamin C will send his cancer into remission and save his life.

