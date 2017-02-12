Cool people save moose that fell through frozen lake
YouTube thinks I love frozen lakes after posting about walking on clear ice, so here is a video of a nearly exhausted moose saved from drowning by two cool Norwegian folks. Sigrid and friend Viktor were eating lunch when they saw what looked like a big rock start thrashing around.
