Conway is 'unclear' who retweeted a racist from her account

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, came under fire Tuesday after someone retweeted a self-proclaimed white nationalist's support for her from her official Twitter account. The user, Lib Hypocrisy , lauded Conway's "strength and resiliency" for enduring "vile hatred, bigotry, and sexism from the unhinged Left" to which Conway's account replied, "Love you back.

