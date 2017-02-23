Check Out Who's Playing Huichica Music Festival This Year

Eclectic, intimate and indie to the max, the annual Huichica Music Festival is building on its reputation for being the coolest two days of music in Sonoma with its most packed lineup yet. Hosted by songwriter Eric D Johnson, winemaker Jeff Bundschu and the indie collective )), this year's Huichica festival boasts songwriters and bands who span the indie rock spectrum performing on June 9 and 10 at Gundlach Bundschu Winery.

