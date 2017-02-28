Bomb Threat in Irvine

An investigation continued today to determine whether a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of about 1,000 people from a Jewish community center in Irvine is connected to a wave of threats made against Jewish centers and schools nationwide. Staff at the Merage Jewish Community Center of Orange County at 1 Federation Way began evacuating the facility and Tarbut V'Torah Community Day School, which is located on the same property, about 4:40 p.m. Monday.

