Bobby Bazini breaks out and comes into his own with album Summer is...
Bazini, born Bobby Bazinet, grew up in the small Laurentian town of Mont-Laurier, listening to artists like Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and Otis Redding. So he's always sung in the language of Marvin Gaye, and francophones have loved his soulful tunes since Day 1. His first two albums, Better in Time and Where I Belong , both sold over 100,000 units - an extraordinary figure in this age of illegal downloading and streaming - and the vast majority of those sales were from right here in Quebec.
