BlackBerry's $550 KeyOne targets physical keyboard lovers: Our first take
BlackBerry's KeyOne is a promising Android phone targeted toward people who prefer physical keyboards, as well as BlackBerry's suite of secure apps. BlackBerry kicked its own BlackBerry Operating System to the curb last year in favor of the more popular Android OS, and it no longer manufactures its own phones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC