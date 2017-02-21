BlackBerry's $550 KeyOne targets phys...

BlackBerry's $550 KeyOne targets physical keyboard lovers: Our first take

BlackBerry's KeyOne is a promising Android phone targeted toward people who prefer physical keyboards, as well as BlackBerry's suite of secure apps. BlackBerry kicked its own BlackBerry Operating System to the curb last year in favor of the more popular Android OS, and it no longer manufactures its own phones.

