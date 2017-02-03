Best and Worst Super Bowl Commercials...

Best and Worst Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Everyone knows that, besides that whole football thing happening during the Super Bowl - oh, and the massive 12-minute Lady Gaga concert happening in between - the best part of the annual game is the Super Bowl commercials that advertisers spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on airing during Super Bowl Sunday. Since it's the year 2017, most of these ads have already arrived ahead of time in digital form, already eliciting strong reactions from the Internet.

