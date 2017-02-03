Best and Worst Super Bowl Commercials of 2017
Everyone knows that, besides that whole football thing happening during the Super Bowl - oh, and the massive 12-minute Lady Gaga concert happening in between - the best part of the annual game is the Super Bowl commercials that advertisers spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on airing during Super Bowl Sunday. Since it's the year 2017, most of these ads have already arrived ahead of time in digital form, already eliciting strong reactions from the Internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Jan 27
|Bigbadassmf
|9
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC