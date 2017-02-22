Bands I Pretended to Like for Boys. P...

Bands I Pretended to Like for Boys. Part Nine: Dave Matthews

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

I was 9, in that blissful last stretch before puberty, skidding down California streets on my two-wheeler, Walkman clipped to my jean shorts. I may have started having crushes on boys, but they were undirected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... 10 hr Shoney 2
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC