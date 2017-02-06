Are producers rigging Dance Dance Dance? Fan calls to rename s...

Former EastEnders star Jonny Labey and his girlfriend Chrissy Brooke were the first pair in the series to be scored full marks by the judges. During the weekend's semi-final stage, the duo performed Me Against The Music by Britney Spears and Madonna on the ITV dance competition and scored a massive 30 out of 30. Jonny then took to the stage to perform a Michael Jackson number, narrowly missing out on full marks with 29.5. And Chrissy stunned the judges with Sia's Chandelier taking 30 home again but their success didn't go unquestioned by fans at home.

