Ana Veciana-Suarez: Does Melania Trump deserve the #FreeMelania campaign?

The elusive Mrs. Trump, last seen in a powder blue ensemble balancing on stiletto heels that would confound and bestow bunions on many other women, doesn't get a break. But does she deserve one? Half my readers, I suspect, would say she's getting everything she deserves for publicly supporting her husband's birtherism campaign and dismissing his comments on groping as "boy talk."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.